AFMC Connect focus for May is to be considerate

Military News
By Estella Holmes, Air Force Materiel Command
54 minutes ago

The AFMC Connect focus for May is considerate. Consideration is being respectful of the people you interact with daily. Words or deeds can show intentional and deliberate thoughts of consideration and the desire to be considerate.

Consideration in the workplace can lead to increased morale and productivity.

Leaders can encourage teams to connect:

• Active listening

• Recognizing impactful moments

• Publically acknowledging strengths

• Providing encouragement

Discussion points might include:

* What does being considerate mean in the work or home environment?

* What are some examples of considerate acts within the workplace?

* How does it feel when members are considerate towards one another?

Continual practices of consideration can strengthen the team, organization and command.

More information on how to be considerate and the power of the deliberate act of showing consideration, can be found on the AFMC website. The AFMC Connect Implementation Guide is also available as a resource.

About the Author

Estella Holmes
