AFMC Connect focus for May is to be considerate

• Publically acknowledging strengths

• Providing encouragement

Discussion points might include:

* What does being considerate mean in the work or home environment?

* What are some examples of considerate acts within the workplace?

* How does it feel when members are considerate towards one another?

Continual practices of consideration can strengthen the team, organization and command.

More information on how to be considerate and the power of the deliberate act of showing consideration, can be found on the AFMC website. The AFMC Connect Implementation Guide is also available as a resource.