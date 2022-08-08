AFMC Connect focuses on accountability in August

There is no “I” in team. This commonly heard phrase drives at the importance of teamwork to the success of an organization. It also parallels the importance of August’s AFMC Connect focus on begin “accountable.”
Accountability in the workplace is critical to mission success, wherein each individual member of a unit is depended upon to perform in support of overall unit goals. It’s about showing up and completing the tasks to which one is assigned, and it helps to perpetuate an environment of trust, which is crucial to high-performing teams.
To support discussions on accountability, leaders may lead conversations focused on:
· Defining accountability and what it means to a specific work unit
· The importance of being accountable to creating a culture of trust
· Interdependence and the importance of seeking help and collaboration
Resources and additional information on the Air Force Materiel Command program is available at www.afmc.af.mil/Connect/.
