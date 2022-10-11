BreakingNews
Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities
AFMC Connect focuses on “endurance” during October

Military News
By Air Force Materiel Command
43 minutes ago
Air Force Materiel Command

The late professional football player, wrestler, sportscaster and actor Alexander George Karras summarizes this month’s AFMC Connect focus on endurance in one simple phrase, “Toughness is in the soul and the spirit, not the muscles.”

The AFMC Connect focus for October is “endurance.”

While physical endurance is often easy to see through muscle and stamina at the gym or on the field, mental endurance is more elusive. Endurance in the latter pertains to the ability of a person to maintain resilience and mental strength when faced with unexpected challenges.

This endurance is the ability to persevere and “bounce back” when things are tough. It requires building mental resiliency before situations occur so that an individual can learn and grow as they move forward.

To encourage the growth of mental endurance among teams, leaders can help individuals to:

* trust their strengths and abilities

* tackle new and unknown challenges

* eliminate negative self-talk

* ask for help

* identify healthy boundaries

To learn more about endurance and ways to build this skill, visit www.afmc.af.mil/Portals/13/AFMC%20Connect%20-%20ENDURANCE%20%28Oct%202022%29.pdf.

Information on the AFMC Connect program and resiliency resources are available on the Air Force Materiel Command website at www.afmc.af.mil/connect.

