AFMC Connect focuses on motivation in July

Military News
By Air Force Materiel Command
22 minutes ago
Air Force Materiel Command

Motivation drives goal-oriented behaviors and is a key component in individual success and mastery in the workplace.

The AFMC Connect focuses on motivation for the month of July. By understanding one’s own personal drive to complete a task, alongside the individual motivators of members of a team, an organization is better able to achieve mission goals and operate as a cohesive unit.

Throughout July, leaders are encouraged to create opportunities for team members to examine their own personal values and work motivations. Leaders may also create opportunities for individuals to share their motivations with their teams to discover new ways to leverage personal drive to achieve unit mission success.

Additional information on the July AFMC Connect focus along with additional resiliency resources are available on the AFMC Connect website.

About the Author

Air Force Materiel Command
