BreakingNews
Huber Heights man dies after crash into tree, house
dayton-daily-news logo
X

AFMC Connect September focus is on commitment

ajc.com

Military News
By Air Force Materiel Command
1 hour ago
Air Force Materiel Command

Dedication, loyalty, responsibility – each of these attributes are a key component of commitment, the AFMC Connect topic of focus for September.

Commitment is a pledge or promise to be involved in something or dedicated to a course of action. It impacts all aspects of an individual’s personal and professional life, and it plays a key role in one’s sense of purpose. Commitment is strongly correlated with care and the capacity to look out for oneself and those around them.

To focus discussions on commitment as it pertains to the workplace and the Air Force Materiel Command family, leaders can focus discussions on:

* Individual roles in the Ask, Care, Escort models in mental health

* Command helping agencies and their offerings

* How individuals can demonstrate commitment to the work team through caring activities.

Additional information on commitment can be found in the AFMC Connect guide for September at www.afmc.af.mil/Portals/13/AFMC%20Connect%20-%20COMMITMENT%20%28Sep%202022%29.pdf.

General information on the AFMC Connect program is available at www.afmc.af.mil/Connect/.

In Other News
1
Wright-Patt welcomes runners to the 26th Air Force Marathon
2
Air Force staff sergeant selects announced
3
Wright-Patt joins activities at Reds game at Great American Ball Park
4
Wright-Patterson spotlight
5
Leadership talks strategy, future, current issues during Power Hour

About the Author

Air Force Materiel Command
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top