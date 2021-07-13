AFMC Key Spouse program connects units, families

“The military lifestyle can present a variety of life challenges. Through the Key Spouse Program, we are providing our families with tools that will impact their ability to face these head-on,” said Treat.

Key Spouses specialize in promoting efficient and effective communication between unit leadership. They also help establish and build unit resilience and a sense of community. This can include-but is not limited to-providing network and training opportunities, connecting with families to verify information and providing families with information on installation and community events.

“It also provides an opportunity to further emphasize that the definition of family is larger than those you are related to. This program establishes the importance each of us play in our roles as part of the Air Force family and builds the connections that last a lifetime,” said Treat.

For information on Key Spouse Programs at their local centers or installations, Airmen and civilians can contact their unit leadership and the local Airman and Family Readiness Center for details.