AFMC leaders address diversity, equality, inclusion, accessibility efforts during tour

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr. (right), Air Force Materiel Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi (left), AFMC command chief, speak with Airmen attached to the 88th Air Base Wing Honor Guard at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Jan. 21. Bunch and Flosi visited the 88th ABW to discuss diversity, equality, inclusion and accessibility efforts and visit the medical center, 13M training facility, honor guard and civil engineering center. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

