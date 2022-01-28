AFMC leaders address diversity, equality, inclusion, accessibility efforts during tour

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi, AFMC command chief, visited the 88th Air Base Wing Jan. 21 to discuss diversity, equality, inclusion and accessibility efforts and visit the medical center, 13M training facility, honor guard and civil engineering center.
