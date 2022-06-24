AFMC releases $8 million toward accelerating change, innovation

$500,000 for Spark Tank finalist, Project FoX

Project FoX is establishing a government-owned Open Software Enclave on fielded weapon systems to deliver the advanced combat capability the warfighter needs, while significantly reducing costs and years on fielding timelines. Project FOX is making third-party, cross-platform compatible applications from the government and industry testable and field-able outside of the Operational Flight Program.

$2 million for wearable sensors

Wearable sensors for Airmen provide the capability for fatigue risk assessment, continuous fitness assessment, heat injury prevention and early detection of infection. Sensors could provide an estimated cost savings of $10 million annually due to fatigue-related mishaps as well as potential additional savings from heat injury avoidance and early detection of infection in a pandemic scenario.

$75,000 for Spark in a Box

Spark Cells need a simplified roadmap to establish an infrastructure for analysis, refinement, execution, scaling, training and reporting of activities. Spark in a Box gives Spark Cells a clear path to rapidly move forward and meet the needs of their unit.

$106,000 for Closed-Circuit TV in dormitories at Tinker AFB

This funding will upgrade the CCTVs to enhance the safety and security of 660 dorm residents and their property through modern technology.

$400,000 for Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Contracting Directorate remote desktop protocol

This funding supports the replacement of out-of-warranty computers with a Virtual Machine environment to support the ConWrite user base, thereby alleviating capacity constraints while increasing reliability. This effort will support the surge experienced during the months of August and September, the end of the fiscal year, and it will protect against technical obsolescence while reducing technical support requirements and creating a cost-savings through decreased energy consumption.

$4.8 million for user experience/laptop replacements across AFMC

Nearly $4.8 million will fund the purchase of more than 4,100 laptops and ensure that those Airmen across the command who are currently working with the oldest systems receive computers that meet IT compliance standards.

The CDX team is tracking several additional projects that they anticipate will be funded later this year.

AFMC personnel can continue to submit additional ideas or funding requests for consideration through organizational points of contact. The full list of POCs is available to internal AFMC Airmen at https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/AFMC-CDX/SitePages/AFMC-We-Need-POC-Listing.aspx.