AFMC releases updated telework guidance

“The pandemic forced the Air Force to quickly climb a steep telework learning curve, and we overcame major hurdles, some real and some perceived, to become a more adaptive workplace,” said Bill Snodgrass, AFMC Director of Manpower, Personnel and Services. “The bottom line is that telework has proven to be successful; most of our Airmen have not only adapted to this new way of operating but enjoy it. It is recognized in both the public and private sectors as a strong civilian recruiting tool and provides us greater access to a diverse workforce.”

The AFMC Telework Guide is available at https://go.usa.gov/xsQP6. As Department of Defense and Air Force develop new official guidance, the guide will be updated as required.

“We continue to seek maximum flexibility as we transition to becoming a 21st century workforce,” said Snodgrass, “We are looking at some positions being fully remote, while others may be eligible for telework a few days a week. This pandemic has proven our ability to execute our missions remotely, and we continue to learn and refine best practices to propel our workforce into the future.”