AFMC selects Spark Tank finalists for 2023

Neilson’s AFMC Test Aircraft Problem - Virtual Reality “Just in Time” Solution incorporates virtual reality programs into instructional plans to enable units to reach mandated “Just in Time” training baselines in a measurable and scalable way.

Warren and Gilmer’s Robotics Universal Remote aims to create a universal remote for robotic operations in austere environments to enable faster response times and easier use across platforms.

“The end goal is to save lives down range and at home stations,” said Gilmer. “I’m hoping that this will have the capability that they need to get the job done safely.”

When reflecting on their win, the team shared how grateful they are to be moving onto the next phase of the competition.

“We are very excited to be moving on the Air Force-level Spark Tank competition,” said Warren. “It means a great deal to us and all the explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) warfighters out there that the panel here decided that our idea was worthy of consideration at that level.”

Spark Tank brings forth the advanced knowledge of Airmen and Guardians in the form of a grass-roots campaign. It reflects leadership’s continued efforts to empower and provide them with a platform to pitch innovative solutions to operational problems.

The AFMC Commanders Accelerated Initiatives Team (CDX), which manages the AFMC portion of the competition, is the key support for these innovative Airmen who are revolutionizing processes, strengthening AFMC teams, delivering integrated capabilities and amplifying warfighting culture.

“I want to thank all of the amazing, innovative Airmen across the command who took the time to submit ideas,” said AFMC CDX Chief, Kimberly Norman. “Please continue to send us those ideas, we love to hear about your innovative solutions.”

The five AFMC semi-finalists who presented during the event were:

* Master Sgt. Jeremy Neilson, Air Force Test Center: AFMC Test Aircraft Problem Virtual Reality “Just in Time” Solution

* Russell Roberds, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center: Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Index Tool (FiT)

* Brian Warren and Tech Sgt. Geoffrey Gilmer, Air Force Test Center: Robotics Universal Remote

* Dan Sandrowicz, 88th Air Base Wing: GeoBase Mobile Editing

* 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Air Force Test Center: Warehouse of the Future

Schaefer highlighted that all five semi-finalists are winners and that some of these great ideas are “Just Do Its” that AFMC can support without elevating them to the Air Force-level.

“We are the foundation of deterrence for our country, both on the nuclear side and the conventional side. We take of all Airmen,” said Schaefer. “So that is why what we are doing today is so important.”