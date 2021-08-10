AFMC Supervisor Toolkit augments new leader success

The toolkit, available on the AFMC SharePoint, includes links to information on performance management, discipline, recruitment, benefits, recognition and more, ensuring supervisors have what they need to nurture and grow successful, high-performing teams across the organization.

“As a result of AFMC We Need surveys, we learned that managers felt challenged and oftentimes overwhelmed when searching for information related to managing civilians in the organization,” said Nicole Estes, AFMC Human Resources specialist. “The site is a repository of information that helps managers with all aspects of civilian management, from accountability and discipline, to performance management, awards, staffing and recruitment and more. Feedback has been extremely positive, and supervisors appreciate having one spot to look for any and all information on managing teams.”