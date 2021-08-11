AFMC takes on role as servicing major command for Space Force

Approximately 8,000 Airmen assigned to USSF installations and units will be serviced by AFMC.

Airmen at USSF installations will continue to be serviced by their local military personnel flight and civilian personnel office; and the Air Force Personnel Center will continue to provide service to all Airmen at USSF installations. The primary difference will be when most Airmen at USSF installations need MAJCOM interaction, Headquarters AFMC 2-letter staff will assist them. Their MAJCOM functional manager will be at Headquarters AFMC.

USSF Guardians are not affected. Professional development and functional-specific support for Guardians will be provided through the USSF field commands.

The Department of the Air Force is working toward a criteria-based initial operational capability in fall 2021, working toward full operational capability in fall 2022.

“We’re honored to be able to provide support to the outstanding Airmen who are helping advance the U.S. Space Force mission,” said Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., AFMC commander. “We’re all in to ensure the success of the space mission and the Airmen assigned to the U.S. Space Force.”

The USSF mission is to organize, train and equip space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. USSF responsibilities include developing Guardians, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power and organizing space forces to present to the U.S. combatant commands.

This action aligns with the USSF organizational structure for echelons below the service headquarters and is designed to support a mission-focused force.