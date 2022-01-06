AFMC We Need initiative achieves big win for nursing mothers

Effective immediately, nursing mothers who work in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility or on a special access program are permitted to carry battery-operated, Bluetooth-capable breast pumps into these work areas.

“There was a lack of process transparency that limited our nursing mothers and their opportunity to care for their children by pumping when working in these environments,” said Ashley Morgan, communications lead, Commander’s Accelerated Initiatives team. “We received numerous inputs from our nursing mothers via the AFMC We Need initiative, driving us to review the current policy guidance against Department of Defense regulations. We wanted to make sure we were adequately supporting our working mothers who continue to fight our wartime mission every single day.”