AFMC working to create welcoming places for all Airmen

“We are working on policies for transgender Airmen who are in the middle of their transition, education and awareness activities Air Force-wide and many other projects that have not made their way to the AFMC level yet,” said Russ.

There are major initiatives that Russ, through group interaction, has determined will have the greatest and most immediate impact in the life of an Airmen undergoing gender transition. The initiative involves the point at which the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, or DEERS, changes a transgender Airmen’s official gender marker.

The Air Force only recognizes petitions to change from male to female, or female to male genders on the binary spectrum.

“There is no recognition of people who fall in the middle,” said Russ.

Currently, official changes of gender markers occur in DEERS at the end of the counseling, hormone treatment and surgery. The Air Force requires medical treatment for a gender marker to move.

During the in-between stage, patients undergoing treatment are in stasis, beginning to physically look like the new evolving gender, but not quite there. Questions might occur among supervisors and peers on topics like: which restroom facilities should be used, appropriate clothing or the correct pronoun to use when referring to an Airman, as they are neither male nor female.

One line of effort for LGBTQ involves changing the gender marker in the DEERS to when the transition process starts, as opposed to at the very end for assigned male or assigned female at birth Airmen.

Another potentially beneficial initiative Russ’s group proposes is putting gender pronouns in signature blocks of correspondence.

“A seemingly small thing like adding an identifying pronoun in a signature block might help a transgender Airmen to be more of their full self at work,” said Russ.

Recently, the Air Force formally established a task force called the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer/Questioning Initiative Team, or LIT, under the umbrella of its Department of the Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group.

Maj. Gen. Leah Lauderback, director of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for the U.S. Space Force, leads one of the two recently created taskforces. The Air Force and Space Forces LIT was created in March to update military policies which continue to pose barriers to minority service members.

“LIT’s vision is to be the light that illuminates the path toward change, acceptance, and equality for all of those that came before us and those that will come after us,” said Lauderback.

Russ and others on the AFMC team support finding issues that need resolving and recommending changes to Department of the Air Force leadership, educating others on the unique traditions and challenges in their communities, and offering support to members of those communities who are struggling.

On June 1 AFMC’s policies and practices were re-enforced by presidential proclamation through a presidential executive order that charges “Federal agencies to fully enforce all federal laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.”

The executive order also “affirmed all qualified Americans will be able to serve in the armed forces of the United States – including patriotic transgender Americans who can once again proudly and openly serve their nation in uniform.”

“We see you; we support you, and we are inspired by your courage to accept nothing less than full equality,” said President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

During LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June, the AFMC teams across the command will actively race toward greater understanding, panel to increase knowledge of transgender challenges; share the history of LGBTQ and more.

“The AFMC also sees transgender Airmen as valued members of a diverse community,” said Tickle.