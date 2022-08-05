AFNET pushes update to Office 365 at Wright-Patt

“OneDrive is now the location for your workspace,” said Adams. “This is where you store your work, your desktop and your local files, which follows you through your career. No more burning CDs or DVDs during a transfer to a new job.”

Additional update information as well as infographics and cheat sheets are located on Everything Comm and Microsoft’s support site:

Everything Comm M365 article: https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/20852/EC/SitePages/Office.aspx

MS guides and cheat sheets: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/office-cheat-sheets-61abfe7b-1c43-483c-b82b-3806d80e027e

The 88th Force Support Squadron is working with education and training to develop courses for Wright-Patt and will have those available over the coming weeks.

As always, if you experience issues with the enterprise push or have questions regarding the install please contact your unit cyber liaison.