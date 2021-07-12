AFRL Alumni Speaker Series aims to mentor, shape junior workforce

Wendell Banks, who held the positon of AFRL Sensors Directorate director from 2011 to 2014, highlighted the importance of teamwork to achieve mission success.

“AFRL needs a broad set of skills and experiences,” said Banks. “Even if you might consider yourself to be different, or an outsider, there is still a place for you, and you can be successful.”

These events provide the workforce with an opportunity to gain insight from past AFRL leaders and learn from their experiences to shape the future force.

“I ended up with two full pages of notes,” said Joshua Smith, AFRL Sensors Directorate Junior Force president. “This was a great way to network with both the junior force and senior leaders that were there. This, combined with the mentoring experience you receive from them, make it an event I would highly recommend to anyone else in the future.”

The AFRL Alumni Speaker Series falls under the umbrella of the Wright Connections Mentoring Program, an on-going AFRL Sensors Directorate Learning Office initiative that seeks to provide mentoring and learning opportunities to AFRL members.