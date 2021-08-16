AFRL designated Quantum Information Science Research Center

To support these efforts, AFRL’s Information Directorate, located at Rome, New York, will receive fiscal 2020 funds, granted under the Defense Quantum Information Science Research and Development Program and in accordance with the National Defense Authorization Act. The funds help the Rome Lab obtain partnerships to gain further knowledge from worldwide leaders in quantum science application, said Dr. Michael Hayduk, deputy director of the Information Directorate.

"With this designation, AFRL fully intends to further advance the application of quantum technologies across the Department of the Air Force," Hayduk said. "AFRL will expand its global network of QIS collaborators by tapping into both industrial and university expertise. These partnerships are critical in not only accelerating the deployment of QIS technologies but also in developing the future workforce needed to meet emerging national security challenges."