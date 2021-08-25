AFRL, Wright Brothers Institute team for summer internship program

The AFRL-WBI team created an immersive experience for 24 summer interns that highlights innovative practices and opens the door for new learning opportunities for the participants.

“The intent of this summer internship program is to explore both the power and the challenges of digital engineering by equipping the interns with a suite of digital product management and engineering tools and having them develop and manage a product with those tools,” said Fairfax. “The product is a commercially available drone that is being modified to perform the search and rescue mission, and the cohort’s main objective is to establish the digital infrastructure for the drone.”

The interns developed solutions for the drone to be used in a variety of practical scenarios.

“These interns range from high school to graduate students and come from a variety of educational backgrounds, including engineering, biotechnology, pre-law, design, and cybersecurity,” said Dr. Pam Kobryn, the digital engineering lead at the Aerospace Systems Directorate. “Their diverse backgrounds allow them to mirror the AFRL workforce, comprised of a variety of scientists, engineers and researchers with unique career experiences.”

This internship program allows students to gain hands-on experience and opens the door for future digital engineering capabilities within AFRL.

“The Digital Drone Discovery Project will provide a concrete example and an actual Integrated Digital Environment with which to familiarize AFRL personnel,” said Kobryn. “This example can be extended in the future to include additional elements of AFRL’s business, such as program management, cost estimating and flight testing.”