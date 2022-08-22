AFSA selects local chapter trustee for international award

Hobbs is a trustee on the AFSA Kittyhawk Chapter 751 executive council. Her award recognizes the time and effort she devoted to the chapter in 2021.

That includes co-leading nearly 200 volunteers during the Dayton Air Show, which raised $12,000 for local Airmen and veteran programs. She also led the chapter’s Thanksgiving Basket project by coordinating the efforts of 25 private base organizations to distribute $9,000 in commissary gift cards to 165 Wright-Patterson AFB families.