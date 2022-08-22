AFSA selects local chapter trustee for international award

Staff Sgt. Misty Hobbs was presented the 2021 Air Force Sergeants Association International Member of the Year Award during the organization’s annual convention Aug. 7-10 in Las Vegas.
The award goes to the AFSA member who most demonstrates exceptionally meritorious service or achievement on behalf of the association. Hobbs is the NCO in charge of Aircrew Biodynamics for the 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
AFSA International President Kerry Wright and Executive Director Keith Reed made the award presentation Aug. 9.
Hobbs is a trustee on the AFSA Kittyhawk Chapter 751 executive council. Her award recognizes the time and effort she devoted to the chapter in 2021.
That includes co-leading nearly 200 volunteers during the Dayton Air Show, which raised $12,000 for local Airmen and veteran programs. She also led the chapter’s Thanksgiving Basket project by coordinating the efforts of 25 private base organizations to distribute $9,000 in commissary gift cards to 165 Wright-Patterson AFB families.
The chapter meets the first Tuesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. in WPAFB’s USO Center. For more information, send an email to AFSA751@yahoo.com.
