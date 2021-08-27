AFSAC welcomes new director; familiar face returns

Cropsey also has the unique experience of serving as a materiel leader at AFSAC, spanning August 2011 to July 2013, nearly a decade prior to becoming the AFSAC director. During his initial AFSAC tour he helped re-architect foreign military sales processes as AFSAC transitioned from a center to a directorate within AFLCMC as part of the 2012 Air Force Materiel Command five-center construct consolidation.

As AFSAC director, Cropsey leads a directorate charged with providing security assistance and cooperation to international partners and administering the Air Force Materiel Command’s more than $225 billion FMS portfolio, spanning over 3,200 FMS cases for 116 countries and NATO agencies.

FMS cases range from complex airpower weapon systems like the F-35, F-16, and MQ-9B to facilities and infrastructure, logistics systems, spare parts and more than 115,000 standard and non-standard supply actions annually. He is also dual hatted as the director of AFMC International Affairs.

“AFSAC works behind the scenes doing critical work building relationships with our international allies and developing government-to-government agreements that form the foundation for military interoperability and global coalitions,” Cropsey said. “It’s an honor to be part of an organization that makes a huge impact on the security of our nation and global partners.”