Air Force announces the 12 Outstanding Airmen for 2022

The board selected the 12 Airmen based on superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements.

The 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year (alphabetically, by command of assignment when selected) are:

Tech. Sgt. Brandon S. Blake , Air Force Special Operations Command

Senior Airman Demarion N. Davis , United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa

Senior Airman Monica A. Figueroa Santos , Air Force Global Strike Command

Senior Master Sgt. Kade N. Forrester , Air Force District of Washington

Senior Master Sgt. Megan A. Harper , Air Combat Command

Tech. Sgt. Brianne E. Kelleher , Air Force Reserve Command

Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Messinger , Air Education and Training Command

Senior Airman Steven C. Peters , Air Mobility Command

Senior Airman Kristina L. Schneider , Air National Guard

Airman 1st Class Caden A. Soper , Pacific Air Forces

Senior Airman Christopher T. Thao , Air Force Materiel Command - Airman supporting Space Force

, Air Force Materiel Command - Airman supporting Space Force Tech. Sgt. Jennifer G. Thomas, Air Force Materiel Command - Air Force

The winners are authorized to wear the Outstanding Airman of the Year Ribbon with the bronze service star device on the ribbon. They are also authorized to wear the OAY badge for one year from the date of formal presentation.