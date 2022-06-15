Air Force announces winners of this year’s art contest

What they’re saying:

* “Judging for this contest has grown tougher over the last couple of years because we receive so many outstanding entries, challenging the judges in choosing the top three in each category,” said Col. Christopher Parrish, AFSVC commander.

* “We received more than double the entries compared to last year’s contest which highlights how our installations are celebrating their artists, programs and communities,” said Lt. Col. AnnaBelle Hill, Community Programs deputy director.

* “The art contest is designed to feature and celebrate works of art created by our Airmen, Guardians and their families,” said Susan Lear, Air Force Art Contest coordinator.

And the winners are:

Adult Accomplished

First Place: Jennifer Slack, Hurlburt Field Air Force Base, Florida

Second Place: Cyrus Samuel, Aviano Air Base, Italy

Third Place: Eleanor Manning, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

Adult Novice

First Place: Kelly Aistrop, Beale AFB, California

Second Place: Amy Manjarres, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida

Third Place: Anneke Maelle Peterson, Luke AFB, Arizona

Youth 6-8 years

First Place: Samantha Lee, Landstuhl, Germany

Second Place: Rhainnon Mouser, Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts

Third Place: Emelia Moon, Eielson AFB, Alaska

Youth 9-12 years

First Place: Eason Becker, Hill AFB, Utah

Second Place: Lila Fredberg, Edwards AFB, California

Third Place: Ellah Walker, Keesler AFB, Mississippi

Youth 13-17 years

First Place: Morgan Becker, Hill AFB, Utah

Second Place: Isabella Johnson, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado

Third Place: Carla Watts, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho

Winners in each category received $500, $400 and $300 gift cards for first, second and third place, respectively.

The Air Force Services Center manages the Air Force Art and Photo Contests. The entry window for this year’s Air Force Photo Contest runs Aug. 1-31. Look for more information on this contest soon.

To view Art Contest winning entries and other submissions, go to https://forcesupport.awardsplatform.com/gallery/obKOADbQ