Air Force announces winners of this year’s art contest

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The Air Force Services Center recently announced the winners of this year’s Air Force Art Contest. AFSVC received more than 2,240 pieces of art in a variety of media from over 1,600 participants of all ages.
After the month-long contest closed March 31, a team of judges evaluated each entrant’s artwork for impact, creativity and technical criteria in adult and youth categories.
As part of the Department of the Air Force’s Arts and Crafts Program, managed by AFSVC, the contest was open to all authorized patrons of DAF morale, welfare and recreation programs.
The contest included five categories: Adult novice and adult accomplished for those 18 and older at the time of entry with the novice category for new or inexperienced artists and accomplished for those with knowledge based on education, training, experience or those who operate as professional artists. Youth categories, based on the age of the artist at the time of submission, were ages 6-8, pre-teens ages 9-12 and teens ages 13-17.
Accepted art media included oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, mixed media, gouache, egg tempera, pen and ink, graphite, charcoal, colored pencils, scratchboard, markers and metal point.
What they’re saying:
* “Judging for this contest has grown tougher over the last couple of years because we receive so many outstanding entries, challenging the judges in choosing the top three in each category,” said Col. Christopher Parrish, AFSVC commander.
* “We received more than double the entries compared to last year’s contest which highlights how our installations are celebrating their artists, programs and communities,” said Lt. Col. AnnaBelle Hill, Community Programs deputy director.
* “The art contest is designed to feature and celebrate works of art created by our Airmen, Guardians and their families,” said Susan Lear, Air Force Art Contest coordinator.
And the winners are:
Adult Accomplished
First Place: Jennifer Slack, Hurlburt Field Air Force Base, Florida
Second Place: Cyrus Samuel, Aviano Air Base, Italy
Third Place: Eleanor Manning, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska
Adult Novice
First Place: Kelly Aistrop, Beale AFB, California
Second Place: Amy Manjarres, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida
Third Place: Anneke Maelle Peterson, Luke AFB, Arizona
Youth 6-8 years
First Place: Samantha Lee, Landstuhl, Germany
Second Place: Rhainnon Mouser, Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts
Third Place: Emelia Moon, Eielson AFB, Alaska
Youth 9-12 years
First Place: Eason Becker, Hill AFB, Utah
Second Place: Lila Fredberg, Edwards AFB, California
Third Place: Ellah Walker, Keesler AFB, Mississippi
Youth 13-17 years
First Place: Morgan Becker, Hill AFB, Utah
Second Place: Isabella Johnson, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado
Third Place: Carla Watts, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho
Winners in each category received $500, $400 and $300 gift cards for first, second and third place, respectively.
The Air Force Services Center manages the Air Force Art and Photo Contests. The entry window for this year’s Air Force Photo Contest runs Aug. 1-31. Look for more information on this contest soon.
To view Art Contest winning entries and other submissions, go to https://forcesupport.awardsplatform.com/gallery/obKOADbQ
