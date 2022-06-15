BreakingNews
Ohio new concealed carry law does not apply to Wright-Patterson, base says
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Air Force announces winners of this year’s art contest

ajc.com

Military News
By Armando Perez, AFIMSC Public Affairs
24 minutes ago

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The Air Force Services Center recently announced the winners of this year’s Air Force Art Contest. AFSVC received more than 2,240 pieces of art in a variety of media from over 1,600 participants of all ages.

After the month-long contest closed March 31, a team of judges evaluated each entrant’s artwork for impact, creativity and technical criteria in adult and youth categories.

As part of the Department of the Air Force’s Arts and Crafts Program, managed by AFSVC, the contest was open to all authorized patrons of DAF morale, welfare and recreation programs.

The contest included five categories: Adult novice and adult accomplished for those 18 and older at the time of entry with the novice category for new or inexperienced artists and accomplished for those with knowledge based on education, training, experience or those who operate as professional artists. Youth categories, based on the age of the artist at the time of submission, were ages 6-8, pre-teens ages 9-12 and teens ages 13-17.

Accepted art media included oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, mixed media, gouache, egg tempera, pen and ink, graphite, charcoal, colored pencils, scratchboard, markers and metal point.

What they’re saying:

* “Judging for this contest has grown tougher over the last couple of years because we receive so many outstanding entries, challenging the judges in choosing the top three in each category,” said Col. Christopher Parrish, AFSVC commander.

* “We received more than double the entries compared to last year’s contest which highlights how our installations are celebrating their artists, programs and communities,” said Lt. Col. AnnaBelle Hill, Community Programs deputy director.

* “The art contest is designed to feature and celebrate works of art created by our Airmen, Guardians and their families,” said Susan Lear, Air Force Art Contest coordinator.

And the winners are:

ajc.com

Adult Accomplished

First Place: Jennifer Slack, Hurlburt Field Air Force Base, Florida

Second Place: Cyrus Samuel, Aviano Air Base, Italy

Third Place: Eleanor Manning, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

ajc.com

Adult Novice

First Place: Kelly Aistrop, Beale AFB, California

Second Place: Amy Manjarres, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida

Third Place: Anneke Maelle Peterson, Luke AFB, Arizona

ajc.com

Youth 6-8 years

First Place: Samantha Lee, Landstuhl, Germany

Second Place: Rhainnon Mouser, Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts

Third Place: Emelia Moon, Eielson AFB, Alaska

ajc.com

Youth 9-12 years

First Place: Eason Becker, Hill AFB, Utah

Second Place: Lila Fredberg, Edwards AFB, California

Third Place: Ellah Walker, Keesler AFB, Mississippi

ajc.com

Youth 13-17 years

First Place: Morgan Becker, Hill AFB, Utah

Second Place: Isabella Johnson, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado

Third Place: Carla Watts, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho

Winners in each category received $500, $400 and $300 gift cards for first, second and third place, respectively.

The Air Force Services Center manages the Air Force Art and Photo Contests. The entry window for this year’s Air Force Photo Contest runs Aug. 1-31. Look for more information on this contest soon.

To view Art Contest winning entries and other submissions, go to https://forcesupport.awardsplatform.com/gallery/obKOADbQ

In Other News
1
Exchange welcomes mobile phone repair service
2
Helping agencies provide avenue for grievance resolution at Wright-Patt
3
Ohio’s new permitless carry law: What you need to know
4
Story behind Wright-Patt’s Skeel Avenue
5
ETMS makes everyone a partner in their career development

About the Author

Armando Perez
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top