Air Force, Army personnel join in Ultimate Caduceus 2021 at Wright-Patt

Air Force medical personnel unload mannequins from a C-17 Globemaster based out of McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s Ultimate Caduceus 21 field training exercise at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base April 29. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Air Force medical personnel unload mannequins from a C-17 Globemaster based out of McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s Ultimate Caduceus 21 field training exercise at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base April 29. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Military News | 1 hour ago
By Wesley Farnsworth, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
Exercise simulates medical teamwork in the skies

Approximately 250 U.S. Air Force and Army personnel from the En-Route Patient Staging System, Aeromedical Evacuation Squadrons, Critical Care Air Transport Teams, Joint Interoperability for Medical Transport Mission program and Joint Exercise Control Group converged on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base from April 19 to May 2 for Ultimate Caduceus 2021.

Ultimate Caduceus 2021 is U.S. Transportation Command’s annual patient movement field training exercise, designed to test and demonstrate how medical providers and aircrews can work together to improve capabilities and response times.

Throughout the exercise, crews faced a variety of events, simulating the process of bringing injured troops from overseas, triaging them here at Wright-Patt and then moving them to longer-term and advanced care centers known as Federal Coordinating Centers. These FCC’s are Department of Defense or Veteran Affairs facilities activated to support Health and Human Services or DoD patient requirements.

Most recently, these FCCs were used to treat patients during Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Throughout the Ultimate Caduceus 21 field training exercise at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base April 29, crews faced a variety of events, simulating the process of bringing injured troops from overseas, triaging them here at Wright-Patt and then moving them to longer-term and advanced care centers known as Federal Coordinating Centers. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Throughout the Ultimate Caduceus 21 field training exercise at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base April 29, crews faced a variety of events, simulating the process of bringing injured troops from overseas, triaging them here at Wright-Patt and then moving them to longer-term and advanced care centers known as Federal Coordinating Centers. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

