Air Force, Army personnel join in Ultimate Caduceus 2021 at Wright-Patt

Ultimate Caduceus 2021 is U.S. Transportation Command’s annual patient movement field training exercise, designed to test and demonstrate how medical providers and aircrews can work together to improve capabilities and response times.

Throughout the exercise, crews faced a variety of events, simulating the process of bringing injured troops from overseas, triaging them here at Wright-Patt and then moving them to longer-term and advanced care centers known as Federal Coordinating Centers. These FCC’s are Department of Defense or Veteran Affairs facilities activated to support Health and Human Services or DoD patient requirements.