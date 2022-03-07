Air Force art contest opens for submissions in five categories

Imagine, create and win! It’s that time of year to show off your creative artistry in the Air Force Art Contest. The submission period will be throughout March.
Artists may submit up to two, digital photographs of their two-dimensional painting or drawing, in one of five categories, for judging. The subject of the artwork is at the discretion of the artist but must comply with the official rules of the contest: https://myairforcelife.com/2022-af-art-contest/.
Accepted art media include oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, mixed media, gouache, egg tempera, pen and ink, graphite, charcoal, colored pencils, scratchboard, markers and metal point.
As part of the Air Force’s Arts and Crafts Program, managed by the Air Force Services Center, the contest is open to all authorized patrons of Department of the Air Force morale, welfare and recreation programs in the five categories below: Adult Novice and Accomplished categories, for those 18 and older at the time of entry: Novice for new or inexperienced artists and Accomplished for those with knowledge based on education, training, experience or those who operate as professional artists.
Youth categories, based on the age of the artist at the time of submission: Children for ages 6-8, pre-teens for ages 9-12 and teens for ages 13-17. Upload high-resolution images in JPEG format at https://forcesupport.awardsplatform.com no later than March 31. Images must be at least 3 MB but not exceed 9 MB.
Digital art, photography, or three-dimensional art such as sculptures, clay art, pottery, woodwork, etc., are not accepted.
When the contest closes March 31, expert artists will evaluate each entry based on impact, creativity and technical excellence. Winners to be announced a few months later with the top three artists in each category winning Amazon gift cards of $500 for first place, $400 for second and $300 for third.
