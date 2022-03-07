Air Force art contest opens for submissions in five categories

As part of the Air Force’s Arts and Crafts Program, managed by the Air Force Services Center, the contest is open to all authorized patrons of Department of the Air Force morale, welfare and recreation programs in the five categories below: Adult Novice and Accomplished categories, for those 18 and older at the time of entry: Novice for new or inexperienced artists and Accomplished for those with knowledge based on education, training, experience or those who operate as professional artists.

Youth categories, based on the age of the artist at the time of submission: Children for ages 6-8, pre-teens for ages 9-12 and teens for ages 13-17. Upload high-resolution images in JPEG format at https://forcesupport.awardsplatform.com no later than March 31. Images must be at least 3 MB but not exceed 9 MB.