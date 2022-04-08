Air Force Assistance Fund drive ends April 15

With a theme of “Taking Care of Our Own — For Airmen and Guardians, By Airmen and Guardians,” the annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base runs through April 15. And this year, it’s even more important to contribute.
“Unfortunately, over the past decade, we have seen participation rates drop from roughly 30% active-duty participation to under 5% last year,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander. “So far this year, it looks like the trend is continuing in the wrong direction, as our current active-duty participation rate is only 2%. The Air Force goal is 4.5% participation. Currently, we are at 18.6% of our Wright-Patt goal of $112,301.
“This is where you come in. Your unit key workers are making their way around your unit to talk about the AFAF charities and outline various ways to give. If you are interested, you can give today through your unit’s ‘Peer to Peer’ giving team at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/afaf.”
The AFAF campaign raises funds for affiliated charities that assist active-duty, Reserve, Guard, and retired Air Force and Guardian personnel and their families, according to Master Sgt. Daven Tucek, chief of the 88th Communications Squadron’s Policy and Evaluations Flight.
Tucek and Maj. Kristina Coughlin from the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine are this year’s installation project managers for the campaign.
The campaign’s four charities include the General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation, Air Force Enlisted Village, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation and Air Force Aid Society.
These charities provide support in an emergency, with educational needs, or help secure a retirement home for widows or widowers of Air Force members in need of financial assistance.
“Throughout my career, I have seen these organizations have some of the most incredible impacts on Airmen across the Air Force,” Tucek said. “Having the ability to spread awareness of these four organizations and contribute to programs that have a direct impact on Airmen is something that is close to my heart.
“I have quite a vested interest in this campaign; there have been many times throughout my career where I have benefited from the impacts of the Air Force Aid Society.”
The society enhances the Air Force and Space Force missions by providing emergency financial assistance, educational support, and community programs for Air Force and Space Force families.
Contributions help Airmen and Guardians in need of emergency funds for basic living expenses or emergency travel to get home to a sick or dying loved one, Miller added. They also aid in pet transportation during a permanent change of station, funeral expenses, medical and dental needs, child care, and educational grants or scholarships.
“In the past, we’ve seen the Air Force Aid Society help over 7,600 Airmen in a single quarter, and the other affiliate charities help our retired Airmen and Guardians, as well as their surviving family members, on a continual basis,” he said.
“Today, we have the opportunity to give. You never know when you may be on the receiving end of one of these phenomenal programs.”
Donations can be made directly through AFAF’s website at www.afassistancefund.org/index.php/donate, by texting “AFAF” to 50155 or scanning a QR code from one of the many posters around base. Civilians cannot be solicited but are invited to contribute.
Even a $5 donation can go far in somebody’s life, Tucek said. AFAF contributions may be tax-deductible.
For more information, you can reach out to Tucek at daven.tucek@us.af.mil or Maj. Kristina Coughlin at kristina.coughlin@us.af.mil.
