Air Force Assistance Fund drive ends April 15

The campaign’s four charities include the General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation, Air Force Enlisted Village, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation and Air Force Aid Society.

These charities provide support in an emergency, with educational needs, or help secure a retirement home for widows or widowers of Air Force members in need of financial assistance.

“Throughout my career, I have seen these organizations have some of the most incredible impacts on Airmen across the Air Force,” Tucek said. “Having the ability to spread awareness of these four organizations and contribute to programs that have a direct impact on Airmen is something that is close to my heart.

“I have quite a vested interest in this campaign; there have been many times throughout my career where I have benefited from the impacts of the Air Force Aid Society.”

The society enhances the Air Force and Space Force missions by providing emergency financial assistance, educational support, and community programs for Air Force and Space Force families.

Contributions help Airmen and Guardians in need of emergency funds for basic living expenses or emergency travel to get home to a sick or dying loved one, Miller added. They also aid in pet transportation during a permanent change of station, funeral expenses, medical and dental needs, child care, and educational grants or scholarships.

“In the past, we’ve seen the Air Force Aid Society help over 7,600 Airmen in a single quarter, and the other affiliate charities help our retired Airmen and Guardians, as well as their surviving family members, on a continual basis,” he said.

“Today, we have the opportunity to give. You never know when you may be on the receiving end of one of these phenomenal programs.”

Donations can be made directly through AFAF’s website at www.afassistancefund.org/index.php/donate, by texting “AFAF” to 50155 or scanning a QR code from one of the many posters around base. Civilians cannot be solicited but are invited to contribute.

Even a $5 donation can go far in somebody’s life, Tucek said. AFAF contributions may be tax-deductible.

For more information, you can reach out to Tucek at daven.tucek@us.af.mil or Maj. Kristina Coughlin at kristina.coughlin@us.af.mil.