Air Force Band of Flight honors AF 75th anniversary with show

Col. Christopher B. Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, introduced the Air Force Band of Flight for their concert on July 27 at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. The free show was a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force Part of the mission of the band, stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is community outreach to help build the base’s relationship with local communities.