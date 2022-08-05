BreakingNews
Ohio’s sales tax holiday begins today: Here’s what you should know
Air Force Band of Flight honors AF 75th anniversary with show

Airman 1st Class Christopher Arellano, Air Force Band of Flight, performs at Fraze Pavilion on July 27. Arellano was named the Air Force’s New Musician of the Year. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing

Military News
By Contributed
16 minutes ago

Col. Christopher B. Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, introduced the Air Force Band of Flight for their concert on July 27 at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. The free show was a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force Part of the mission of the band, stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is community outreach to help build the base’s relationship with local communities.

Staff Sgt. MeLan Smartt sings during an Air Force Band of Flight concert at Fraze Pavilion on July 27. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing

Staff Sgt. MeLan Smartt sings during an Air Force Band of Flight concert at Fraze Pavilion on July 27. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing

Col. Christopher B. Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, introduces the Air Force Band of Flight for their concert on July 27 at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. The free show was a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing

Contributed
