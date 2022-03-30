Air Force delivers last isolated-containment chamber

An essential part of the effort to field the modules, was ensuring they were safe to fly on-board the aircraft.

“In order to ensure that these units were safe to fly for the patients, crew, and aircraft, we worked closely with the C-17 and C-130 system program offices to demonstrate their safety,” said 2nd Lt. Gunner Kral, an engineer with the Air Force CBRN Branch, who worked to get the final military flight certification of the systems. “This was done by performing various system tests, providing system drawings and load analyses, identifying system risks, and working with the offices to ensure complete understanding of the systems.”

Over the last 18 months, the modules have participated in more than 85 aeromedical evacuations, transporting over 350 patients in need of care across all five geographic commands and six continents.

With the final system delivery, the Air Force will shift to long-term sustainment of the modules to include finalization of the technical orders, maintenance plans, training materials, logistics plans and operational safety, suitability and effectiveness support to the warfighter. Air Mobility Command is hoping the systems will remain in service for the next 10 years. Additionally, many international partners and allies have expressed interest in the system, and the Qatari Air Force took delivery of their own NPCL in the fall 2021.

“The NPC and NPCL will be in our repertoire of CBRN equipment for use in the future if and when the next pandemic occurs,” said Rebekah Less, a sustainment engineer specializing in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear – also known as CBRN – protective equipment. “Working on this project has been super exciting and a really cool opportunity for me.”

“The NPC/NPCL program has been a successful joint venture between multiple major commands and our industry partners to answer the call of the most significant epidemiological threat our generation has experienced,” said Steven Singleton, the NPC, NPCL program manager with the Air Force CBRN Branch.

“The forward-thinking development of this program answered not only the COVID threat, but all known high consequence infectious disease threats which could emerge requiring this type of transportation equipment. The real-world lifesaving impacts that this program enacts have been an integral driving factor to the nearly unparalleled rapid success of this JUON. This program has been the most unique, challenging, and rewarding experience I have had as a defense acquisition program manager,” Singleton said.