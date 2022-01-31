Air Force Heritage Flight flyover to support Super Bowl LVI

* F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw AFB, South Carolina

* F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia

* F-35 Lightning from Hill AFB, Utah

There will be a live pre-game stream from the formation while they get into position in the sky and will include special interviews and segments. Viewers can tune in to the Air Force Facebook page at 6 p.m. ET for the broadcast.

The U.S. Air Force performs close to 1,000 flyovers a year, which serve as a way to showcase the capabilities of its aircraft while also inspiring patriotism and future generations of aviation enthusiasts. These flyovers are done at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as time-over-target training for Air Force pilots, aircrew and ground control teams.