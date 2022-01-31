Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Air Force Heritage Flight flyover to support Super Bowl LVI

ajc.com

Military News
By Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs
32 minutes ago

Five aircraft representing the Air Force’s 75 years as a service will conduct a first-of-its-kind flyover during the national anthem performance at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Air Force Heritage Flight represents the service’s ability to innovate, accelerate and thrive since its evolution from the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1947.

The Heritage Flight flyover will feature:

* P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation, Chino, California

* A-10 Thunderbolt from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona

* F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw AFB, South Carolina

* F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia

* F-35 Lightning from Hill AFB, Utah

There will be a live pre-game stream from the formation while they get into position in the sky and will include special interviews and segments. Viewers can tune in to the Air Force Facebook page at 6 p.m. ET for the broadcast.

The U.S. Air Force performs close to 1,000 flyovers a year, which serve as a way to showcase the capabilities of its aircraft while also inspiring patriotism and future generations of aviation enthusiasts. These flyovers are done at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as time-over-target training for Air Force pilots, aircrew and ground control teams.

In Other News
1
Wright-Patt office offers health services to civilians
2
Team Wright-Patt Mentoring Program stages 2022 kickoff
3
AFMC leaders address diversity, equality, inclusion, accessibility...
4
WPAFB training session grooms more than the body and craft
5
Annual 88th Air Base Wing award winners unveiled

About the Author

Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top