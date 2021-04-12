Air Force Institute of Technology awards 236 master’s, doctorate STEM degrees

Following Stewart’s remarks, Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth relayed a message in a recorded video.

“Graduates, as you relish in this moment, be proud,” he said. “Benjamin Franklin once said, ‘If a man empties his purse into his head, no one can take it away from him. An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest.’ As a career comptroller, I can tell you, he was right.

“Education certainly pays the best interest, but it is up to you to invest. Going forward, I encourage you to take what you have learned combing over thousands of pages, hundreds of studies, and countless papers and focus on three areas: inspire, inquire and take initiative.”

Lt. Gen. James Hecker, Air University commander and president, also congratulated the graduates.

“You will be known as AFIT graduates now. There is only a small fraction of our Air and Space Force that can say they are AFIT graduates, and that means something,” Hecker said. “Make sure that you always know, people will look at you differently because you are an AFIT graduate. Be the person the commander goes to when they have a hard job to get done, because that is going to be the expectation.

“And guess what? You will deliver because of the faculty and everything you learned here. You are prepared to meet that challenge.”

Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, the first chief of Space Operations, was guest speaker for this year’s ceremonies and praised the graduates for their hard work and accomplishment.

Raymond conveyed that the Air Force Institute of Technology has been the means by which the Air Force has enhanced the technological superiority of the nation’s air, space and cyber forces for more than a century. AFIT and its predecessor organizations have delivered world-class education to hundreds of thousands of defense professionals.

“Today, we are operating in an extremely complex security environment, probably the most complex environment since the Cold War,” Raymond said. “There is a lot that can go wrong and there are many challenges that lie ahead. Now, more than ever, we need technically minded joint warfighters who are ready to meet the challenges of our time.

“While I have no doubt that our joint coalition forces are the envy of the world, our advantage, our superiority is diminishing. Parity undermines global stability. We must rapidly evolve and stay ahead of that growing threat. The Department of Defense is primed for rapid innovation and transformation, and it is you who will inspire and lead that change. There is no moment better than now, and no one better than you to lead that effort.”

Raymond urged the graduates to employ what they had learned at AFIT.

“Don’t be afraid to fail, don’t be afraid to fall short,” the general said. “Trust yourself and trust what you learned. You are all ready and all of you are good enough to do great things in defense of our freedom.”

AFIT’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management is a research-based institution offering programs leading to Master of Science and Doctorate of Philosophy degrees in engineering, applied science and selected areas of management. The school’s mission is to provide high-quality, graduate-education programs and engage in research activities that enable the Department of the Air and Space Force to maintain its scientific and technological dominance.

At an awards ceremony earlier in the day, the following students were recognized for their exemplary performance:

· Capt. James Crumpacker of the Operational Sciences Department received the Chancellor’s Award for producing the most exceptional individual master’s thesis.

· First Lt. Hanna Gjermo-Chomitz from the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department received the Mervin E. Gross Award for her exceptional academic achievement and high qualities of character, initiative and leadership. The award is named in honor of Brig. Gen. Mervin E. Gross, the institute’s first commandant.

· Capt. Evan Fortney of the Systems Engineering and Management Department received the Louis F. Polk Award. The winner of this award exhibits the highest standards of academic and professional accomplishment — and through research — made a significant contribution toward strengthening the nation’s industrial defense base.

· Capt. Justin Tullos from the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department received the Edwin E. Aldrin Sr. Award, presented for displaying the most exceptional leadership characteristics while in the graduate program. The award is sponsored by the Air Force Association’s Wright Memorial Chapter and named in honor of Lt. Edwin E. Aldrin Sr., a member of the institute’s first graduating class in 1920, who upon graduation, became AFIT’s first vice commandant.

· Master Sgt. Arvin Bada of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department received the Secretary James G. Roche Award for demonstrating exceptional academic achievement through a combination of grade-point average and outstanding research, as well as high qualities of character, initiative, leadership and service. The award is named after former Air Force Secretary James G. Roche, whose leadership in 2002 led to the first class of noncommissioned officers in the Graduate School of Engineering and Management.

The following students met all degree requirements and were approved for the designated degree

