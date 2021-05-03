Air Force Institute of Technology earns reaccreditation for 10 years

AFIT followed HLC’s Open Pathway option for reaccreditation, which focuses on quality assurance and institutional improvement. An institution demonstrates it meets the criteria for accreditation by preparing an assurance argument and completing a quality-initiative project.

“After years of preparation and months of execution actions, we are delighted about AFIT’s HLC accreditation reaffirmation, and we are celebrating it as a campus team achievement,” said Dr. Adedeji Badiru, dean of AFIT’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management.