Air Force Institute of Technology honors 17 new doctoral graduates

Col. James Fee, the Graduate School of Engineering and Management’s associate dean, thanked the faculty for its efforts to help students complete their programs and congratulated the graduates.

“Having gone through the program at AFIT myself, I know the pain that you endured to get here,” he quipped. “Congratulations on getting to the finish line today!”

During the ceremony, students wore doctoral academic regalia that included a gown with three bars in velvet material on each sleeve and cap with a golden tassel.

In addition to their diploma, graduates also received an academic hood from their adviser. The 4-foot-long hood is lined with AFIT’s colors of royal blue and bright gold.

Caption Lt. Col. James Rutledge (left), associate professor of aerospace engineering and senior military faculty, adjusts the hood of Lt. Col. Matthew Fuqua as he receives a doctorate of philosophy in aeronautical engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology during a ceremony Sept. 16 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

The doctoral graduates who participated in the ceremony were:

· Capt. Nate Beveridge, doctor of philosophy in operations research

· Maj. Timothy Calver, doctor of philosophy in applied physics

· Hirsch Chizever, doctor of philosophy in electrical engineering

· Capt. Bryan Egner, doctor of philosophy in nuclear engineering

· William Erwin, doctor of philosophy in nuclear engineering

· Lt. Col. Matthew Fuqua, doctor of philosophy in aeronautical engineering

· Maj. Jonathon Gipson, doctor of philosophy in systems engineering

· Mitchell Hirschfeld, doctor of philosophy in computer science

· Capt. Leleia Hsia, doctor of philosophy in electrical engineering

· Maj. Brigham Moore, doctor of philosophy in systems engineering

· Benjamin Morris, doctor of philosophy in operations research

· Maj. Everett Palmer, doctor of philosophy in astronautical engineering

· Capt. Nicholas Quartemont, doctor of philosophy in nuclear engineering

· Capt. Sophia Schwalbe, doctor of philosophy in applied physics

· Maj. Spencer Sellers, doctor of philosophy in electrical engineering

· Maj. Todd Small, doctor of philosophy in applied physics

· Lt. Col. Derek Spear, doctor of philosophy in aeronautical engineering