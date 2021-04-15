Air Force Institute of Technology student wins ‘Best Professional Paper’ award

As spacecraft operations increase in cislunar space, or the region extending from high Earth orbit to the Moon, the risk increases that a spacecraft will suffer a catastrophic mishap generating a significant amount of debris. Although many similar events have transpired in orbits closer to Earth and debris near it has been heavily studied, very few studies have examined debris risks beyond the near-Earth orbital environment.

The results of Boone’s research discovered the risk of debris in cislunar space was small but varied, depending on the mishap. Simulations of various cislunar debris case studies found a significant amount of debris particles in lower-orbital altitudes during a transfer mishap to the moon, as well as the Apollo 13 explosion.

The debris particles from these mishaps were found in lower altitudes that currently contained operational spacecraft. If a similar event happened today, the crowded orbital environment close to Earth could be threatened.

As a part-time civilian master’s student, Boone presented his research at three space-affiliated technical conferences in 2020 and early 2021. He graduated from AFIT in March, and his research will now be presented at various space-affiliated, globally attended conferences the rest of the year.

“In the future, I plan to extend the models I’ve developed in this research to study a catastrophic mishap in lunar orbit,” he said. “Debris in lunar orbit has been largely unstudied and could possibly become an issue if the lunar environment becomes more crowded in the future.”

Each year, the Center for Space Research and Assurance’s faculty and astronautical engineering and space systems graduate students attend and present both virtually and in-person at an average of one conference per month. These space-affiliated conferences are nationally and globally attended and assist students and faculty with opportunities to gain additional expertise and knowledge for developing research solutions benefiting Defense Department-affiliated topics and collaborations.

“Technical conferences provide our graduate students an amazing opportunity to participate in the wider engineering community,” said Maj. Robert Bettinger, CSRA deputy director. “This award demonstrates the ability of AFIT students to deliver timely, relevant and cutting-edge research, despite complications imposed by the COVID virtual environment.”

The image above is a simulation of spacecraft debris on a trajectory similar to the Apollo 13 mission when it suffered an explosion on the way to the moon in April 1970. This data shows what may have happened to the debris following the Apollo 13 incident. Debris intersects much lower Earth orbital altitudes and geostationary equatorial orbit. (U.S. Air Force contributed image)