Air Force Institute of Technology to award 222 diplomas March 24

By Caroline Clauson, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
33 minutes ago

The Air Force Institute of Technology’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management will present more than 220 master’s and doctorate degrees at a graduation ceremony March 24.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Although no guests are permitted to attend in person, the graduation will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCx4Qcs1pfs.

The link will also be posted to the AFIT website: www.afit.edu.

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall will be the graduation’s keynote speaker. Kendall, who boasts a robust background in engineering himself, is responsible for organizing, training and equipping the Air and Space Forces.

Walter Jones, AFIT director and chancellor, will provide welcome remarks.

This graduating class includes 203 Department of Defense officers and 18 civilians, as well as one international student from South Korea. Students represent every branch of the military, with 170 Air Force, 25 Space Force, five Army and three Marine personnel receiving degrees.

All degrees are in science, technology, engineering and math fields. Two graduates will earn dual degrees.

Caroline Clauson
