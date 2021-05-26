Air Force issues updated guidance on telework, remote work

The duties and tasks of staff positions are generally more suited for full-time telework and remote work.

“Although not everyone will be a candidate for tele and remote work, allowing this flexibility to those who are makes it easier to serve,” Kelly said.

Remote work differs from telework in that it is a permanent arrangement in which employees perform official duties at an approved alternative location, but not necessarily in the vicinity of the unit to which they are assigned. For civilians, this location may be in or outside of the local commuting area of the regular worksite, but they aren’t required to report to the regular worksite on any frequent, regular or recurring basis.

For service members approved to work remotely, they will perform work in an operating location that is geographically separated from their assigned unit. Arrangements would be made to gain support from the closest installation.

The updated guidance also outlines conditions for designation of an official worksite, equipment and office supplies, emergency situations, work schedules and compensation, time and attendance, telework training, performance management, and telework and remote work denial and termination.

For more information, see the DAF Telework and Remote Work Guide or reference the DAF guidance memorandum.