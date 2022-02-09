Air Force Life Cycle Management Center sets small business awards record again

Schultz and his team continue to focus on transitioning innovative technologies from small businesses to program offices across the center. This involves working with small business to find out what their capabilities are and connecting them with contacts in the program offices.

One piece of advice Schultz gives small businesses is to look for strategic partnership opportunities with other companies.

“We tell small businesses to look for subcontracting opportunities and leverage those strategic partnerships with other businesses, which could help them get their ‘foot in the door’ for an opportunity to be a prime contractor,” he said. “But then also ensuring they focus on their performance and deliver excellent results.”

For more information and details about small business opportunities, contact the office at email: aflcmc.sb.org.mailbox@us.af.mil or www.aflcmc.af.mil/SBO/.