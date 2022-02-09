Air Force Life Cycle Management Center sets small business awards record again

In 2021, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center awarded $4.8 billion in contracts to small businesses across the United States, breaking its previous high of $3.6 billion in 2020.
“The Air Force really values small business, and over the years we’ve put a lot of effort into engaging them, which these numbers reflect,” said Luke Schultz, Small Business director for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. “Small businesses are agile, and innovative, and overall great partners.”
Some of the services small businesses are providing for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center range from hypersonics, IT equipment, services, kits, engineering and management solutions to artificial intelligence technology, virtual training solutions, simulators and water-disinfecting systems.
One area that will see growing opportunities for small business is in digital transformation.
“There’s so much focus on digital transformation, and it’s impacting all aspects of AFLCMC,” said Schultz. “Digital transformation will allow us to leverage exciting technologies and small businesses will play a key role in this effort.”
Schultz and his team continue to focus on transitioning innovative technologies from small businesses to program offices across the center. This involves working with small business to find out what their capabilities are and connecting them with contacts in the program offices.
One piece of advice Schultz gives small businesses is to look for strategic partnership opportunities with other companies.
“We tell small businesses to look for subcontracting opportunities and leverage those strategic partnerships with other businesses, which could help them get their ‘foot in the door’ for an opportunity to be a prime contractor,” he said. “But then also ensuring they focus on their performance and deliver excellent results.”
For more information and details about small business opportunities, contact the office at email: aflcmc.sb.org.mailbox@us.af.mil or www.aflcmc.af.mil/SBO/.
