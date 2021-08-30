Air Force Marathon goes virtual

Miller also noted there has been an increase in hospitalizations within local communities.

This year would have marked the 25th annual Air Force Marathon with more than 11,000 runners from all 50 states and many different countries.

Marathon staff are working to create a seamless virtual race with multiple options for competing virtually.

“I can say with certainty that our entire team understands the disappointment. We are just as disappointed,” said Brandon Hough, Air Force Marathon director. “Your training isn’t lost, and we invite you to join us this year virtually as you did last year. Just remember, it’s all about celebrating the Air Force’s birthday and remembering those who gave all.”

For registrants, there will be a number of options available, from running virtually or deferral to gifting an Airman or requesting a refund.

Virtual races

Complete the full Air Force Marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, Tailwind Trot, “Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge” or three-person marathon relay race virtually anytime in September and receive your 2021 bib(s), medal(s) and race shirt(s).

All products that were purchased and can be shipped (including the challenge coin, sunglasses, coffee mugs and hats) will also be included in your race packet. With this option, participants also receive a 30% discount into any 2022 Air Force Marathon event.

Gift an Airman

This year’s registration fees may be gifted to a military member planning to participate in the 2022 Air Force Marathon. By selecting this option, participants will receive a 30% discount into any 2022 Air Force Marathon race.

Defer to future event

Free race-registration deferral ($15 fee waived) is available to Air Force Marathon weekends scheduled for 2022, 2023 or 2024. However, you will not be automatically entered into any of those events and must register with a promo code that will be provided in December.

All race weekend experience products (Breakfast of Champions or gourmet pasta dinner tickets, race day packet pickup, photo packages and/or Pro Package tickets) will be refunded. All other products previously purchased (including the challenge coin, sunglasses, coffee mugs and hats) will still be shipped to participants who choose to defer.

Refunds available

Full refunds will be issued for the 2021 Air Force Marathon. This includes race registration and all products.

Choose your option

Race participants are asked to follow the instructions below and make their selection by Aug. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

To make your selection, follow the below steps:

1. Visit your participant dashboard at https://raceroster.com/signin and sign into your Race Roster account using the same registration email.

2. Click “Edit Registration” on the right.

3. Select your option.

4. Click “Save & Exit” to submit your change.

For more information, go to www.usafmarathon.com or call 800-467-1823.