Air Force Marathon History & Heritage Race Series returns for second year

The J-3 Cub is a symbol of CAP contributions to the Air Force. It was used by the Civil Air Patrol to hunt enemy submarines, report damaged ships, tow aerial targets and deliver integral war materiel.

The aircraft entered production in 1937 and continued manufacture until 1942. After Piper stopped producing the J-3, a new militarized version, the L-4, took its place. In 1939, almost 75% of trainers within the civilian pilot training program were J-3s.

A J-3C-65-8 is on display at the museum, painted with its infamous “Cub Yellow.” The longer abbreviation stands for the eighth model with a 65-horsepower engine. This aircraft had a range of 220 miles with a cruising speed of 73 mph; however, it could reach 87 mph.

History & Heritage Race Series participants will receive a patch and information card highlighting the marquee aircraft, a finisher’s medal and downloadable completion certificate.

Runners have the option to compete in the marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K. Each participant may also run or walk the full distance at any destination of their choosing, as long as results are uploaded using a GPS-tracking app that confirms time and mileage.

