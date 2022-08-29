Air Force Marathon Mobility Clinic to help amputee athletes chase goals

She returns to the mobility clinic after speaking at its Air Force Marathon debut in 2019.

Joel Legawiec runs on the track during the first Amputee Mobility Clinic as part of Air Force Marathon race weekend in September 2019. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“This is a great opportunity to partner with Grace and help our amputee runners learn skills to improve their athleticism, specifically from another who experiences it and has excelled as a lower-extremity amputee,” said Rachael Ferguson, director of the Air Force Marathon.

“Everyone has a story, and those who are lower-extremity amputees are no exception. We value them not just as participants in our event, but also as those who have served our country or are part of our community as a whole. We want to offer something for everyone to be able to enjoy and improve their knowledge and skills.”

Anyone interested in the free event can register at https://register.usafmarathon.com. Click “Register” on the right-hand side of the page, log in or create an account, and find “Amputee Lower Extremity Running Clinic.”

The 2022 Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 17. Additional races, featured events and the Expo will span Thursday to Saturday that weekend. For a full schedule of events, go to www.usafmarathon.com/schedule-of-events.