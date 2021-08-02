Air Force Marathon puts muscle into keeping course, community clean

“Racing Toward Responsibility” is the theme of this year’s Green Program. The program is centered on the adoption and cleanup of a 1-mile stretch of Kauffman Avenue that runs along the marathon and half-marathon courses.

“The Green Program allows us to look at everything we do and see where we can make changes to make our events more sustainable,” said Jasmine Redman, Air Force Marathon events manager. “The program also looks to community outreach and involving underrepresented communities. This year we are hoping to reach the Gold-level certification.”