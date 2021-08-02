dayton-daily-news logo
Air Force Marathon puts muscle into keeping course, community clean

Committed to cleaning a stretch of road three times a year, the Air Force Marathon Office has adopted part of Kauffman Avenue from State Route 444 down to Wright State University. Cleanups are planned for mid-spring, late summer and fall. CONTRIUTED PHOTO
Military News | 52 minutes ago
By Kimberly Gaither, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
Green Program takes aim at environmental waste, recycling

With the 25th annual Air Force Marathon and “Race to 75” kickoff quickly approaching, organizers continue efforts to not only focus on maintaining sound fitness but also meaningful outreach in the community.

“Racing Toward Responsibility” is the theme of this year’s Green Program. The program is centered on the adoption and cleanup of a 1-mile stretch of Kauffman Avenue that runs along the marathon and half-marathon courses.

“The Green Program allows us to look at everything we do and see where we can make changes to make our events more sustainable,” said Jasmine Redman, Air Force Marathon events manager. “The program also looks to community outreach and involving underrepresented communities. This year we are hoping to reach the Gold-level certification.”

The cleanup schedule includes three dates a year open to the public and will take place in spring, summer and fall.

Earlier this year, Air Force Marathon Office staff participated in local Earth Day park cleanup in Fairborn.

In addition to helping the environment, the marathon will implement the use of recycling containers at the finish line, Marathon Expo, Pasta Dinner and Breakfast of Champions in September.

“Race shirts will be made of recycled material. Our boxes, mailers and tape are biodegradable, and marathon runners will take advantage of reusable water cups,” Redman said. “Also, the marathon awards are sustainably produced and made out of real wood.”

For runners who would like to participate in recycling efforts, clothing and shoe donations will be accepted at collection booths during the Marathon Health & Fitness Expo, set for Sept. 16-17.

For more information on the Air Force Marathon’s Green Program or race, visit www.usafmarathon.com.

