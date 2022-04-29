Air Force Marathon Registration fees for various races to rise May 2

Registration for the full marathon will increase by $10, while the half-marathon, 10K and 5K rises $5. The Tailwind Trot is currently $18 but will move to $22. Prices for the full and half-marathon “Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series” will climb to $185 and $180, respectively. Lastly, the Marathon Relay increases to $215.

Active-duty, reservists, Guard members, veterans, retired military and ROTC cadets may receive up to $10 off the full or half marathon, relay and “Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series,” or $5 off the 10K or 5K, for all in-person events.