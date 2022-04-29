Air Force Marathon Registration fees for various races to rise May 2

As Air Force Marathon weekend draws closer, participants can save on their race entry fees if registered by May 2, prior to the scheduled third price increase.
Registration for the full marathon will increase by $10, while the half-marathon, 10K and 5K rises $5. The Tailwind Trot is currently $18 but will move to $22. Prices for the full and half-marathon “Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series” will climb to $185 and $180, respectively. Lastly, the Marathon Relay increases to $215.
Active-duty, reservists, Guard members, veterans, retired military and ROTC cadets may receive up to $10 off the full or half marathon, relay and “Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series,” or $5 off the 10K or 5K, for all in-person events.
If participants wish to join in from afar, a virtual race option is also available. Runners may choose the marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K, or Tailwind Trot and will need to run their selected distance sometime in September.
The 2022 Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 17. The Health & Fitness Expo, held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, takes place Sept. 15-16.
The weekend will also feature a Breakfast of Champions and gourmet pasta dinner Sept. 16, the same day as the 5K and Tailwind Trot, as well as a marathon after-party Sept. 17.
For more information about race weekend, visit www.usafmarathon.com.
About the Author