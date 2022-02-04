Air Force Marathon registration opens for History & Heritage Race Series

The MH-53 on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force was used by the 20th Expeditionary Special Operations Squadron for 38 years. The aircraft helped rescue American prisoners of war held at Son Tay prison near Hanoi, North Vietnam.

The Pave Low was the last of five HH-53s to survive the mission. Before retiring in March 2008, the helicopter flew in other combat assignments such as Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.

The second race in the History & Heritage Series will begin March 1. Participants may run or walk the full marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K distance wherever they’d like, track it with a GPS device to confirm their mileage and time, and upload their results.

All registered participants will receive a commemorative patch, finisher’s medal portraying the MH-53 Pave Low, information card on the aircraft, downloadable completion certificate and race bib.

For more information and to register for the race, visit http://usafvirtual.com.