Air Force Marathon relay returns

· Military male

· Military female

· Military male/female (2:1 gender ratio; one must be a female)

· ROTC (2:1 gender ratio; one must be a female)

To register, go to the Air Force Marathon website at: www.usafmarathon.com.

All registered relay participants receive a race shirt, virtual goodie bag and optional complimentary commemorative patch. Participants ages 21 and older will also get a complimentary beer voucher at the finish line.

Everyone who finishes also earns a special gift, finish-line refreshments and medal celebrating this year’s featured aircraft: A-10 Thunderbolt II, B-2 Spirit, C-17 Globemaster III and F-35 Lightning II.

“The Air Force Marathon has, since its inception, been about bringing people together to have fun and celebrate overcoming adversity,” Air Force Marathon Director Brandon Hough said. “Bringing back the relay is something our team has been looking at for a few years as yet another way to bring family and friends together.”

The relay, sponsored by T-Mobile, begins and ends at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The first leg is 8.4 miles, the second 9.2 and the third 8.6 – for a total relay distance of 26.2 miles.

“The relay is the perfect opportunity for friends, family and co-workers to run or walk as a team to accomplish a fantastic goal: completing the Air Force Marathon,” Hough said.

The 25th annual Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 18. The Health & Fitness Expo takes place Sept. 16-17 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. The weekend will also feature a Breakfast of Champions and Gourmet Pasta Dinner the same day as the 5K and Tailwind Trot on Sept. 17, as well as an After Party the following day.

Coronavirus trends and local guidance are being monitored to maintain a safe experience for all runners, attendees and the community. For more information about race weekend, visit www.usafmarathon.com.