Air Force Marathon seeks 2,400 volunteers for 25th annual event

The marathon also welcomes team-building opportunities for organizations or groups of 10 or more.

“Our volunteers, also known as the Flight Crew, consist of military members, dependents, civilians, runners, local high school groups and more who come together to support our event,” Nipper said.

Volunteers are also needed to provide fun, entertainment and motivation for runners on the course – they can be bands, solo acts, cheer teams, high school marching bands, DJs or anyone else looking to fill that role.

“We are so lucky to have such a diverse group of volunteers, and we are looking forward to working side by side with them again for the 25th anniversary of our event,” Nipper said.

All volunteers will receive a complimentary Flight Crew T-shirt, refreshments at the expo and on race day, and invitations to the postrace “After Party at the Greene” and volunteer reception.

Volunteer shifts will vary, depending on the position, but most require a commitment of four hours or less and times range from early morning to evening.

Volunteers can register at www.usafmarathon.com/volunteer. Registration is open through Aug. 31, but officials urge people to sign up quickly to reserve a preferred role.

For more information, email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil or visit www.usafmarathon.com.