Air Force Marathon: Spread the gift of running to those who serve

· Race preference (half or full marathon)

· A paragraph explaining why you are interested in participating in this year’s event

All gift registrations are given to Airmen on a first-come, first-served basis.

“With physical fitness being a cornerstone of what it means to be an Airmen, it is such a great privilege that we are able to offer these entries to our junior Airmen to encourage and help them along in their journey to stay in great shape,” Air Force Marathon Director Brandon Hough said.

Staff Sgt. Johnathan Park, an instructor for the 365th Training Squadron at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, is one of the 2022 Air Force Marathon gift registration recipients who benefited.

“Though I had the support of two co-workers, who are both partaking in the Air Force Marathon and pushing me, this incentive motivated me immediately, knowing that the registration has been gifted,” he said. “Rather than contemplating whether or not I was going to register, it prompted me to begin getting ready and excited to start training without a second thought.

“Having the opportunity to not only complete a bucket list item, but to be able to do it in the Air Force Marathon would bring a level of pride beyond myself that I would never forget.”

To purchase a gift entry fee for Airmen, go to the Air Force Marathon website at www.usafmarathon.com and click the “Register” tab. Gifts can be purchased two different ways:

· If registering for yourself and purchasing a gift registration – At the end of the registration process, along with optional purchases such as the Breakfast of Champions and pasta dinner, select the option to add a gift registration.

· If purchasing a gift registration only, go to the store option on the website.

The 26th annual Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 17. The Health & Fitness Expo takes place Sept. 15-16 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

The weekend will also feature a Breakfast of Champions and gourmet pasta dinner the same day as the 5K and Tailwind Trot on Sept. 16, as well as an after party the following day.

For more information about race weekend, visit www.usafmarathon.com.