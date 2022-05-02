Air Force Marathon volunteer registration open

For those who volunteer with 10 or more people, you can email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil to learn more about other opportunities meant for larger groups.

All volunteers will receive a complimentary Flight Crew T-shirt, refreshments at the expo and on race day, and invitations to the postrace “After Party at the Greene.”

Volunteer shifts vary, depending on the position, but most require a commitment of four hours or less and times range from early morning to evening.

All volunteer roles are open to the public and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base access is not required. Individual volunteers must be 16 or older and those under age 16 must volunteer with a parent, guardian or trusted adult.

Volunteers can register at www.usafmarathon.com/volunteer. Registration is open through Aug. 31,s but sign up quickly to reserve a preferred role.

For more information, email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil or visit www.usafmarathon.com.