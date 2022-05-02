Air Force Marathon volunteer registration open

The Air Force Marathon is calling for volunteers to register and be a part of the 26th annual event.
More than 2,600 volunteers are needed this year, officials said, as the marathon continues to grow.
“Volunteering for the Air Force Marathon is a fun way to connect with the community,” Air Force Marathon Assistant Director Rachael Ferguson said. “The volunteers make our event an exciting experience for the runners.”
Organizers say volunteers make the marathon possible, as they give their dedicated time toward supporting race weekend. Whether it’s an individual or group, opportunities range from shirt and packet pickup at the Health & Fitness Expo on Sept. 15-16 to distributing water cups, gear checks, and start and finish line support on race day Sept. 17, and even postrace Sept. 18.
“Individuals can register on their own for any position or bring a group out to help for the weekend events,” Ferguson said.
For those who volunteer with 10 or more people, you can email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil to learn more about other opportunities meant for larger groups.
All volunteers will receive a complimentary Flight Crew T-shirt, refreshments at the expo and on race day, and invitations to the postrace “After Party at the Greene.”
Volunteer shifts vary, depending on the position, but most require a commitment of four hours or less and times range from early morning to evening.
All volunteer roles are open to the public and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base access is not required. Individual volunteers must be 16 or older and those under age 16 must volunteer with a parent, guardian or trusted adult.
Volunteers can register at www.usafmarathon.com/volunteer. Registration is open through Aug. 31,s but sign up quickly to reserve a preferred role.
For more information, email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil or visit www.usafmarathon.com.
