BreakingNews
Dogtown building last to be razed before $40M Huber Heights project starts
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Air Force Materiel Command commander, leaders get tour of Wright-Patt

Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, listens to a brief by Master Sgt. Veronica Tannery of resiliency resources Aug. 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Richardson and other base leaders were given tours and demonstrations of many Wright-Patt facilities and capabilities. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, listens to a brief by Master Sgt. Veronica Tannery of resiliency resources Aug. 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Richardson and other base leaders were given tours and demonstrations of many Wright-Patt facilities and capabilities. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
36 minutes ago

Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, base leaders and their spouses visited 88th Air Base Wing organizations for an immersion tour Aug. 22.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base tour kicked off with a “gate-runner” demonstration planned and controlled by the 88th Security Forces Squadron. During the scenario, a Defender drove a sedan through Gate 15A without properly following base-entry procedures.

A controlled chase ensued and ended near the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. The sedan driver was then stopped and “apprehended” by 88 SFS personnel.

The group also toured a robotics operating room at Wright-Patterson Medical Center, Airmen dorms, the Honor Guard, explosive ordnance disposal unit, crisis-action team, honeybee farm and Military & Family Readiness Center. It concluded with a resiliency discussion by base helping agencies and a Wright-Patt Club visit.

Richardson took command of AFMC in June.

Combined ShapeCaption
(From right) Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander; Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander; and Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, observe as a “gate-runner” is apprehended Aug. 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The scenario was part of a base tour and controlled by the 88th Security Forces Squadron. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

(From right) Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander; Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander; and Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, observe as a “gate-runner” is apprehended Aug. 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The scenario was part of a base tour and controlled by the 88th Security Forces Squadron. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
(From right) Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander; Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander; and Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, observe as a “gate-runner” is apprehended Aug. 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The scenario was part of a base tour and controlled by the 88th Security Forces Squadron. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Gen. Duke Richardson (left), Air Force Materiel Command commander, listens to Master Sgt. Joshua Lane, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard superintendent, during a tour of the detachment’s facilities Aug. 22. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Gen. Duke Richardson (left), Air Force Materiel Command commander, listens to Master Sgt. Joshua Lane, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard superintendent, during a tour of the detachment’s facilities Aug. 22. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Gen. Duke Richardson (left), Air Force Materiel Command commander, listens to Master Sgt. Joshua Lane, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard superintendent, during a tour of the detachment’s facilities Aug. 22. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, watches as Sunshine Stacy, Air Force Research Laboratory program director, operates a drone from a mobile device Aug. 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Richardson was given a demonstration of the base’s emergency-response common operating picture capabilities. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, watches as Sunshine Stacy, Air Force Research Laboratory program director, operates a drone from a mobile device Aug. 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Richardson was given a demonstration of the base’s emergency-response common operating picture capabilities. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, watches as Sunshine Stacy, Air Force Research Laboratory program director, operates a drone from a mobile device Aug. 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Richardson was given a demonstration of the base’s emergency-response common operating picture capabilities. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, walks through a dorm room during an Aug. 22 tour led by Tech. Sgt. Courtnie Johnson at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, walks through a dorm room during an Aug. 22 tour led by Tech. Sgt. Courtnie Johnson at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Combined ShapeCaption
Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, walks through a dorm room during an Aug. 22 tour led by Tech. Sgt. Courtnie Johnson at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

In Other News
1
August Blue Streak Time Trial on Wright-Patt attracts 175 competitors
2
Airman Leadership School Class 22-F honored during graduation ceremony...
3
Wright-Patterson spotlight
4
Commentary: Leaders solve problems, take teams to new heights
5
Right equipment, techniques make for safe bike ride

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top