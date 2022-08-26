Air Force Materiel Command commander, leaders get tour of Wright-Patt

Gen. Duke Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, base leaders and their spouses visited 88th Air Base Wing organizations for an immersion tour Aug. 22.
The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base tour kicked off with a “gate-runner” demonstration planned and controlled by the 88th Security Forces Squadron. During the scenario, a Defender drove a sedan through Gate 15A without properly following base-entry procedures.
A controlled chase ensued and ended near the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. The sedan driver was then stopped and “apprehended” by 88 SFS personnel.
The group also toured a robotics operating room at Wright-Patterson Medical Center, Airmen dorms, the Honor Guard, explosive ordnance disposal unit, crisis-action team, honeybee farm and Military & Family Readiness Center. It concluded with a resiliency discussion by base helping agencies and a Wright-Patt Club visit.
Richardson took command of AFMC in June.
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
About the Author