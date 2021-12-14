Air Force Materiel Command Connect in December focuses on hope

· Promoting an environment where seeking help when needed is common

· Being there for a member who is struggling in order to help them feel less alone

Leaders can create an environment that supports members when they face challenges and promotes the benefits of seeking help.

Helping agencies can be found at Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Military One Source.

The AFMC Connect Implementation Guide is available as a resource. In addition, information on leading discussions on hope can be found on the AFMC website.