Air Force Materiel Command Connect in December focuses on hope

As Air Force Materiel Command team members reflect on the passage of another year, it is also time to look to the future with hopeful anticipation.
Hope is the AFMC Connect focus for December.
Hope is the expectation of positive things to come. Many view the year to come with a positive outlook and anticipation of success. Others might find the entire season both challenging and stressful.
Strategies to help an Airman challenged with a hopeful outlook might include:
· Formulating plans for the future and steps to achieve them
· Promoting an environment where seeking help when needed is common
· Being there for a member who is struggling in order to help them feel less alone
Leaders can create an environment that supports members when they face challenges and promotes the benefits of seeking help.
Helping agencies can be found at Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Military One Source.
The AFMC Connect Implementation Guide is available as a resource. In addition, information on leading discussions on hope can be found on the AFMC website.
