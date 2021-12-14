dayton-daily-news logo
X

Air Force Materiel Command Connect in December focuses on hope

Air Force logo
Caption
Air Force logo

Military News
By Estella Holmes, Air Force Materiel Command
15 minutes ago

As Air Force Materiel Command team members reflect on the passage of another year, it is also time to look to the future with hopeful anticipation.

Hope is the AFMC Connect focus for December.

Hope is the expectation of positive things to come. Many view the year to come with a positive outlook and anticipation of success. Others might find the entire season both challenging and stressful.

Strategies to help an Airman challenged with a hopeful outlook might include:

· Formulating plans for the future and steps to achieve them

· Promoting an environment where seeking help when needed is common

· Being there for a member who is struggling in order to help them feel less alone

Leaders can create an environment that supports members when they face challenges and promotes the benefits of seeking help.

Helping agencies can be found at Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Military One Source.

The AFMC Connect Implementation Guide is available as a resource. In addition, information on leading discussions on hope can be found on the AFMC website.

In Other News
1
WPAFB construction update: Utility pipes to be replaced in Woods...
2
Wright-Patt to celebrate first human flight Dec. 17
3
Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Environmental protection
4
Adopt-A-Family Program continues to brighten holidays with donations
5
Airmen Cookie Drive sweetens holidays again

About the Author

Estella Holmes
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top