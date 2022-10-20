Air Force Materiel Command exemplifies ‘Powering Possibility’

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

The AFMC Energy Assurance Campaign Plan helps to achieve mission success through five Lines of Effort: Optimized Systems and Processes, Cyber-Resilient Control Systems, Mission-Matched Capabilities, Reliable and Managed Infrastructure, and System Performance Assurance.

Optimized Systems and Processes drive AFMC to become more efficient by optimizing mission demand for energy and to reduce, if not eliminate, waste.

Cyber security improves energy control systems to make them more resilient to intrusion and to neutralize any cyber threats.

“We look at missions and what they need energy-wise to continue to be successful, and we look at the risks and vulnerabilities of our energy systems and infrastructure. We then improve these systems to assure we can meet mission requirements for energy assurance. This may lead to a new energy asset on the installation to provide improvement,” said Fort.

Mission-matched capabilities require AFMC to determine if energy systems can meet mission requirements when commercial sources of energy are lost.

“We want to ensure we have energy available when and where it is needed. That can mean we add additional energy generation capabilities and/or find better ways to control the distribution of energy to the mission,” said Fort.

Reliable and Managed Infrastructure helps ensure that each installation energy system is complete enough and sustained in a manner that enables mission assurance. This requires AFMC teams to monitor at-risk factors like faulty switches, bad circuits, or potential overloads.

AFMC enterprise efforts also include installation energy activities. Installations are put through various exercises to exemplify mission readiness, which relates to the LOE of System Performance Assurance.

“We do that by shutting down power systems. We examine how our backup systems and prime power systems perform to ensure that we can sustain the mission,” said Fort. “We are also looking at it from the standpoint of constructing smart buildings that are efficient with multi-use energy sources. This is guided by principles that are rooted in consuming no more energy than you generate. "

The goal to remain energy efficient will always be important to AFMC. Whether it is installation or operational energy, AFMC uses LOEs to create consistency in every aspect.

Leadership engagement at AFMC has also led to the fast track of energy efforts.

The AFMC Energy Assurance Steering Group is overseen by Richardson along with several senior leaders who lead the path for energy development. Once every three months the EASG meets to discuss energy usage.

“We have leadership engagement at the highest level; we have commanders in the field who understand what they do, and why they need to do it. We also have great support from other organizations like the Air Force Civil Engineer Center,” said Fort.

AFMC will continue to adhere to the Powering Possibility campaign to ensure mission success. Smart energy use is key to the future.