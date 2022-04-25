Air Force Materiel Command leaders to host virtual town hall

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., commander, Air Force Materiel Command; Patricia M. Young, AFMC executive director; and Chief Master Sgt. David A. Flosi, AFMC command chief, will discuss current topics and address questions from personnel across the command.

“There is a lot happening across the command and the Air Force as we head into the summer season. We hope that you can take time to join us at this town hall event,” said Bunch. “We are looking forward to speaking with you and answering your questions.”