Air Force Materiel Command ‘Power Hour’ all-call set for Aug. 25

The event is an opportunity for uniformed and civilian AFMC Airmen to get to know Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, AFMC commander; Lorna B. Estep, AFMC executive director; and Chief Master Sgt. David A. Flosi, AFMC command chief, who will answer questions and provide their perspectives on issues impacting members across the enterprise.

Individuals should submit questions for the leadership team prior to the event by emailing the AFMC Public Affairs Office at afmc.pa.workflow@us.af.mil. All questions must be submitted by Aug. 14 to be considered for the live event. Due to time limitations, all questions may not be addressed.